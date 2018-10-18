Earth Changes
Grey catbird from North America turns up in Cornwall, UK
Thu, 18 Oct 2018 12:07 UTC
The grey catbird has been spotted on Treeve Moor near Land's End.
It is believed to be just the second time the bird has been sighted on mainland Britain.
The catbird, which is about 20cm (7.8in) long and grey in colour, is named because of its distinctive "meowing" sound.
The first sighting of a grey catbird in Britain was in Anglesey in 2001, according to the British Birds Rarities Committee.
Mark Grantham, chairman of the Cornwall Bird Watching and Preservation Society, said he thought the bird, which was first seen on Monday, had been brought across the Atlantic on low pressure systems following the recent US storms.
"Birds heading south get carried out to sea on weather systems and then can follow the Gulf Stream before making landfall at the first opportunity," he said.
News of the grey catbird spread on Twitter, and birdwatchers started arriving, with a local farmer opening a field for parking, taking charity donations in return.
"Cornwall is used to seeing its fair share of rare birds, but American birds certainly provide extra excitement," Mr Grantham said.
"To see [the grey catbird] flitting along a Cornish hedge is always going to be extra special."
Reader Comments
Quote of the Day
The great danger is that under the pressures of anxiety and fear, the alternation of crisis and relaxation and new crisis, the people of the world will come to accept gradually the idea of war, the idea of submission to total power, and the abdication of reason, spirit and individual conscience. The great peril of the...cold war is the progressive deadening of conscience.
Recent Comments
If you were a cynic you might think there is a deliberate plot to end ALL life on this planet - leaving a complete trail of dead/ dormant planets...
Man, if I was from a country ravaged by western "fight for freedom and democracy", I would kiss the Swedish ground to not only be taken in, but...
Wait, I heard this argument the other way round.... I heard tinder was criticised by some minorities because the only people who kept popping up...
You can't imagene the amount of hate that these gang-people have against Sweden, Swedish and police. Why would they turn in the weapons to the...
"My hope is that with these incriminating documents coming to light, our government will never try to wage war on America's citizens and small...