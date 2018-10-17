© Reuters/Leah Millis



US President Donald Trump is pushing back on accusations that Saudi Arabia killed a journalist inside a consulate in Turkey, calling them a case of holding Riyadh "guilty until proven innocent.""Here we go again with you're guilty until proven innocent," the president told AP in an interview on Tuesday evening, when asked about the widespread condemnation of Saudi Arabia over the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.Kavanaugh was eventually confirmed after the FBI investigation found no corroborating evidence for the charges.A team of Turkish and Saudi investigators visited the consulate on Monday, but no official results of the visit have been made public.Following Trump's comments about the possibility that "rogue killers" might have been involved,They once again cited anonymous sources, however.A number of high-profile business, media and finance executives have bowed out of a major investment conference in Saudi Arabia over the Khashoggi affair. Last week, the US Senate asked Trump to open a Global Magnitsky Act investigation into the journalist's disappearance, which would result in sanctions against persons or governments found responsible. One senator even asked for suspending the sale of US military equipment to the Saudis, which Trump has so far been reluctant to do.