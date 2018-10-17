The driver of a car that was swallowed by a sinkhole in North York on Tuesday morning managed to escape without injury.Police said just before noon, they got a call about the incident in an apartment building parking lot on Grenoble Drive, near Don Mills Road and Eglinton Avenue East.They said a car went into a sinkhole, and no one was hurt.Resident Vitaliy Novikov said a pipe burst and water had flooded the underground garage.Crews have shut off water to the street.