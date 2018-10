© Robin de Graaf and Henk De Feyter



Researchers at Yale University have reported a new imaging modality, known as deuterium metabolic imaging (DMI), in which sugars and other nutrients are labelled with a heavy hydrogen (H) atom and subsequently administered to track and monitor their uptake and metabolism ( Science Advances 4 eaat7314 ).Mapping glucose metabolism is important for monitoring the development and treatment of cancer, as tumours metabolize glucose both at an elevated rate and through a different set of chemical reactions compared with healthy tissue - a phenomenon known as the Warburg effect.H, a form of atomic hydrogen with one extra neutron, is harmless and exists naturally in a very small abundance. In comparison, current methods of imaging glucose metabolism in the clinic rely on radioactive labelling of glucose molecules for detection by PET scans. In addition to the radiation risk, PET is unable to track the downstream metabolites of glucose and often gives misleading results in organs with intrinsically high glucose metabolism, such as the brain and the liver.The researchers knew thatH generated a signal in nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectroscopy. This gave them the idea thatH might also function as a metabolism tracer in traditional MRI scans.De Feyter, Robin de Graaf and colleagues showed how the DMI technique revealed dramatic differences in glucose metabolism between brain and tumour tissues in a rat glioma. They then went on to detect similar metabolic distributions in human subjects with brain tumours and in healthy controls.The versatility of the DMI technique is also not limited to the brain, as the researchers were able to efficiently detect deuterium-labelled sugars stored as glycogen in both rat and human livers. Liam Stubbington is a network contributor to Physics World. Liam is a trainee medical physicist at the NHS Ipswich Hospital. Find out more about our student contributor networks