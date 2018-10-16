© USGS

A powerful 6.4 earthquake followed by a series of aftershocks has struck off the coast of New Caledonia, a French territory made up of dozens of islands in the South Pacific, according to USGS.The quake was registered at a depth of 10 km some 162 km southeast if Tadine, about half an hour after a 6.3 earthquake struck the same region. No tsunami warning has been issued following the powerful jolts in the Pacific.New Caledonia is part of the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire.A series of extremely strong earthquakes have hit the region in recent weeks, most notably the 7.4-magnitude earthquake and subsequent tsunami that struck Indonesia's Central Sulawesi province on September 28. That disaster has left over 2,000 people dead and over 10,000 people injured.