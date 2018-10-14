"Syria is a member of the United Nations," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said, adding that the Arab country "has equal rights" over its self-determination with Russia, the US and any other member of the UN. "This is a sovereign country led by a legitimate government. It can agree on cooperation with any other country, including Iran, Russia, Israel," he noted in an interview with the Israeli TV channel i24NEWS released Thursday night.
"That's Syria's sovereign right, and it's not the business of a third party to intervene in these subjects of politics or policy of a sovereign country," said Bogdanov, who is also President Vladimir Putin's special envoy for the Middle East.
He went on to say that Moscow had already explained to Israel and the US that
"this is a sovereign decision for Syria who should be on their territory. They asked us and the Iranians to be there. The Iranians have said repeatedly on many levels that Syria asked them to help them in the fight against terrorists, and when Mr. Assad tells them that their mission is accomplished and they are no longer needed, they will leave Syria, just like us."Iran has been offering military advisory support to Syria at the request of the Damascus government, enabling its army to speed up its gains on various fronts against terror outfits.
However, over the past few years, Israel has frequently attacked military targets inside Syria in an attempt to prop up terrorist groups that have been suffering defeats at the hands of Syrian government forces.
In the latest Israeli airstrikes on Syria a few weeks ago, a Russian Il-20 plane was mistakenly shot down by Syrian air defenses in Latakia Province, northwestern Syria. The Syrian S-200 missile defense system was responding to a wave of strikes by four Israeli warplanes.
Moscow blamed Tel Aviv for the incident, which killed all 15 people on board, saying the Israeli warplanes had deliberately "created a dangerous situation" that led to the crash.
Shortly after the attack, Russia delivered a modern version of its S-300 missile defense system to Syria in a bid to prevent similar incidents in the future.
Plane crash changed rules of the game
In his interview with i24NEWS, Bogdanov underlined that the Israeli pilots' fault in that incident totally changed the rules of the game.
"The rules of the game were violated when Israeli pilots used a Russian aircraft for cover, knowing how it threatened the Russian crew," he noted. "You can imagine what would have happened if 15 Israeli officers had been killed through our fault."Netanyahu's UN theatricals on Iran nuclear site
Elsewhere in his remarks, Bogdanov mocked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's theatrical performance at the United Nations, in which he used placards with satellite pictures to make claims about a secret atomic warehouse in Tehran.
Bogdanov told i24NEWS, refuting allegations leveled by the Israeli PM about an atomic warehouse in Turquzabad, a village close to Tehran:
"It's naive to think that only one country and only one secret service knows something that nobody else knows. It's the work of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which is supposed to check this. It is a professional and serious organisation. It has authority and legitimacy," adding that the IAEA can inspect any site at any time under the agreement it has with Iran.
"To tell the whole world they have something, and show pictures, maybe some people like this and it helps him, maybe it's intended to score points and for internal consumption."
"Speaking seriously... Israel should have taken a different approach and not worked with journalists and with what we call 'megaphone diplomacy'."
Comment: Russia sees the gorilla in the room and calls it out for what it is.