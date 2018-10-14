According to the fire service, three members of a family die after a landslide in the Akbar Shah area's Firoz Shah Colony caused their home to collapse around 2am on Saturday.Another person was killed in a landslide in Panchlaish's Rahman Nagar area around 1am.Two makeshift houses at the Firoz Shah Colony were buried after rain loosened the soil and resulted in a landslide, Chattogram Fire Service Deputy Assistant Director Jashim Uddin told bdnews24.com.The fire service began rescue efforts with the help of locals after the incident was reported. They recovered three dead bodies early on Sunday morning.The victims were identified as Noorjahan, 45, her daughter Fazrunessa, 2, and mother Bibi Zohra, 65.Bibi Zohra came to Chattogram from her home in Lakshmipur to visit her daughter.Noor Mohammad, Noorjahan's husband, told the media on Sunday morning that they had sensed the danger from the heavy rain and was in the process of moving their belongings from the home. He had hoped to move his family once the work was complete.The victim in the Panchlaish incident was 45-year-old Nurunnabi Nantu, who hailed from Gaibandha. He lived at a rented home next to the Hillview Residential Area in Chattogram's Rahman Nagar.A landslide uprooted a nearby tree, which fell atop the border wall of Nantu's home and caused it to collapse. Nantu was rescued and sent to Chittagong Medical College Hospital in critical condition, where he died.