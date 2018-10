© John D McHugh/AFP



despite concerns over Saudi involvement in the disappearance of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi and the diplomatic row over human rights, Prime Minister Trudeau said.Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters on Friday, adding that his cabinet has put forward measures to make the arms sales more transparent. "We are making sure Canadians' expectations and laws are always being followed," he said.The specifics of the sales were originally not disclosed by the parties.According to documents obtained by CBC News last month, a Canadian company is to shipThe same outlet revealed in March thatTrudeau was forced to defend the deal amidst public outcry over the disappearance of prominent Saudi Arabia critic Jamal Khashoggi. He mysteriously vanished more than a week ago, and was last seen entering the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul, Turkey.Turkish officials claim they have evidence that the journalist was secretly murdered by Saudi agents. Riyadh dismissed the allegations as "lies."As concerns over Khashoggi grow At Friday's briefing, the Canadian leader said the government has "serious concerns" over reports on the journalist's possible demise, but refused to comment further. He stated that the government will remain "clear and strong" in standing up for human rights around the globe.Human rights campaigners and journalists have criticized Canada's approach to Saudi Arabia as inconsistent. They point out that the government doesn't mince words when attacking the kingdom's human rights record, but at the same time never waivers in its willingness to ship military hardware to Riyadh.Canada stuck to the arms deal even after becoming embroiled in a diplomatic spat with Riyadh in August.and Western nations like Canada and the US are among its chief partners in the arms trade.President Donald Trump said the US will not cancel the agreement even if it is proven that the Saudis are complicit in Khashoggi's murder. He did, however, promise other forms of "severe punishment."