A British student accused of "seeking confidential information about the UAE" is facing trial after being held in solitary confinement for five months in an Abu Dhabi prison on suspected spy charges.Matthew Hedges, a 31-year-old PhD student at Durham University, has been accused of spying for the UK, the Financial Times reports. According to his wife, Daniela Tejada, he has expressed suicidal thoughts in a phone call.Hedges, in the UAE for a two-week visit, was detained at Dubai Airport on May 5. The student was conducting interviews on the impact of the UAE's foreign and security strategy.Hedges, who is a former analyst for a UAE-based security and political consultancy firm, attended his second hearing at an Abu Dhabi court on Wednesday. His case was adjourned until October 24."His rights are violated on a daily basis and I am shocked that more has not been done to get him out," she said, adding that he had visited the UAE exclusively for the purpose of academic research to complete his thesis.Radha Stirling, CEO of Detained in Dubai and a leading legal expert on the UAE, told RT "Matthew is a respected academic and researcher. It is alarming that the UAE would accuse him of "spying" simply for pursuing research." She says those accused of national security violations in the UAE can be held without charge indefinitely.British consular officials have made two visits to the student. In a statement, the Foreign Office said it was "supporting a British man following his detention in the UAE." British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt had "personally raised" his case with his UAE counterpart, the UK said.The UAE government have so far declined to comment.