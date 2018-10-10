Glacier National Park webcam photo

Time is running out for people to enjoy one last drive along Going-to-the-Sun Road in Glacier National Park this season.

But the most scenic route in Montana remains closed a week after parts of the Glacier National Park high country were slammed by a snowstorm.

The iconic road was closed as September turned into October, after an early, heavy snowfall blanketed the high country along the Continental Divide, leaving a foot of snow, or more, on the highest peaks.

It's not unusual for Going-to-the-Sun Road to be closed over Logan Pass by an early snow. But usually, a return of warm weather over a few days allows the park to re-open the road.


However, that hasn't happened this time. Monday the west side of the park saw some clearing, but the cameras at Logan Pass showed the summit was still enveloped in snow and fog.

The road is scheduled to close for the winter this coming weekend so we'll keep you posted if the park is able to re-open it this week.

