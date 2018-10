early, heavy snowfall blanketed the high country along the Continental Divide, leaving a foot of snow, or more, on the highest peaks.

Time is running out for people to enjoy one last drive along Going-to-the-Sun Road in Glacier National Park this season.The iconic road was closed as September turned into October, after anMonday the west side of the park saw some clearing, but the cameras at Logan Pass showed the summit was still enveloped in snow and fog.The road is scheduled to close for the winter this coming weekend so we'll keep you posted if the park is able to re-open it this week. Click here to view the latest road conditions in Glacier National Park.