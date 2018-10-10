© CSIRO

An expedition to map remote parts of the ocean off Australia has yielded a startling discovery - a "lost world" of volcanoes where towering underwater peaks reach higher than sierras in the Andes mountain range.Uncovered by a Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization (CSIRO) vessel during a trip 400km east of Tasmania, the subaquatic world appears to be teeming with marine animals such as migrating whales."The seamounts vary in size and shape, with some having sharp peaks while others have wide flat plateaus, dotted with small conical hills that would have been formed by ancient volcanic activity," Dr Tara Martin of the CSIRO mapping team said."While we were over the chain of seamounts, the ship was visited by large numbers of humpback and long-finned pilot whales," said Dr Eric Woehler, a marine researcher who was onboard the CSIRO ship when the discovery was made."We estimated that at least 28 individual humpback whales visited us on one day, followed by a pod of 60-80 long-finned pilot whales the next," he added.Further voyages to the volcanic region are expected when weather conditions improve in November and December this year.