A Mexican couple caught carrying dismembered human remains in a baby carriage may have killed as many as 20 women, a top prosecutor said Monday.The man confessed to 20 killings, but gave details including the names of only 10 victims, said Alejandro Gomez, the chief prosecutor of Mexico State, which is located north and west of Mexico City. The couple was caught last week in Ecatepec, on the northern outskirts of the capital.Gomez told Radio Formula the man appeared proud of the killings; there were signs he suffered a personality disorder and resented his mother and a previous girlfriend."What seemed macabre to me is that this person mentioned 10 cases in whichGomez said. "He seemed happy about what he had done."His companion apparently helped him lure the women but may have played a submissive role.Police placed the couple under surveillance after phone records showed they had contacts with three missing women. On Thursday, police caught themwhich the pair intended to dispose of in a nearby vacant lot.Police said they went to the lot and found more body parts, but they were in such bad condition that forensic tests will be needed to identify them.Police said the couple acknowledged disposing of other bodies in a similar fashion; Gomez said Monday investigators have found more dismembered remains in two houses.Gomez said the man confessed to sexually abusing some of the victims before killing them.The couple, who were identified only be their first names in a police statement, also reportedly confessed that they hadThe baby was recovered and the other couple was detained.Mexico State, which borders Mexico City to the east, north and west, has suffered from