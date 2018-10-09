Brian Head Resort

Brian Head Resort on October 7th.
It's been dumping since Saturday at Brian Head Resort and Mike Saemisch (AKA @LifeOfBrianHead) indicated this morning that there's a settled base of 20″.

The snow is massive, especially considering how early it is in the season for the southern Utah ski destination.

There's even been a local or two who've grabbed their first powder turns of the season!

Utah residents are hoping this is a sign of the El Nino to come after a lackluster winter delivered one of the weakest snowpacks in the state's 100 year weather history.