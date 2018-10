Two people were killed in south-west China after a massive sinkhole swallowed four pedestrians on Sunday afternoon.The gaping hole, measuring an area of nearly two square metres (21.5 square feet), appeared after the tiled pavement collapsed outside a local hospital in Dazhou city, Sichuan province at 2:30pm, swallowing the four victims.Rescuers were still searching for a man and his grandson in the two metre (6.5 foot) -deep sinkhole on Monday.CCTV images from a nearby shop show the victims unable to reach safety before the ground beneath their feet suddenly collapsed.A young boy fell into the sinkhole after the collapse, but was rescued by passers-by. He only sustained minor injuries.Video footage of the accident's aftermath shows firefighters desperately searching for the victims.A second collapse around the same spot sent a cascade of concrete into the pit while the rescuers were still inside it.The pair, equipped with safety harnesses, managed to scramble to safety as the ground continued to cave in.Ten hours later at around midnight, a female victim was rescued but was later pronounced dead at hospital, according to CCTV. At about 9:36am, a male victim was found but was declared dead by paramedics on scene.According to CCTV, rescuers have significantly widened the search area using excavators, while the exact cause of the collapse is still being investigated.