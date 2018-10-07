© Rocko Menzyk, Alta Ski Area



A recent storm dropped 2 feet of snow across parts of the region,

Snowbird, Utah

Nakiska, AB

Sunshine Village, AB

Lake Louise, AB

Mt. Norquay, AB

Stevens Pass, WA

Mammoth Mountain, CA

Aspen Snowmass, CO

Winter Park, CO

Purgatory, CO

Vail, CO

Solitude, UT

Mt. Rose, NV

Big Sky, MT

Believe it or not,providing just enough base for some hike-to turns at a local ski area.While North America has yet to spin its first chairs of the season and declare its first official open ski resort, that's not stopping skiers and riders from seeking out some pre-season turns. Resorts across California, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, Montana and Washington have received new snow over the last few days, creating some incredible fall scenery.Scroll through the storm gallery below to see which North American ski resorts have scored early October snow.