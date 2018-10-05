Big Sky Resort

Big Sky Resort
Snow began falling at Big Sky Resort Thursday evening and continued overnight.

The total accumulation of snowfall was right around 6 inches. The snow comes as a welcome gift to those waiting for ski season to arrive. With more snow in the forecast for this weekend and next week, things are looking pretty good for skiers and snowboarders itching to hit the slopes.


This was the scene this morning (10/5) at Big Sky Resort.

