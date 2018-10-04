is live in:
Half a meter of early snow dumped on Ukraine's Carpathian mountains
Ukrinform.net
Thu, 04 Oct 2018 20:51 UTC
"As of 13:00, October 4, snow fell on Pip Ivan Mountain of the Chornohora mountain range on the border with Ivano-Frankivsk and Zakarpattia regions.
The visibility was up to 50m. The wind was 5-6 m / s.
The temperature was -1°C. The snow cover was up to 0.5m," the Chornohora range search and rescue post reported on its Facebook page.
According to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, wind gusts of 15-20 m / s and ground frosts of 0°C...-5°C are expected in Ukraine's western regions and in the Carpathian mountains on October 4 and 5.
As a reminder, Pip Ivan is the third highest peak of the Chornohora range, with height of 2028 meters above sea level.
Very few beings really seek knowledge in this world - few really ask. On the contrary, they try to wring from the unknown the answers they have already shaped in their own minds - justifications, confirmations, forms of consolation without which they can't go on. To really ask is to open the door to a whirlwind. The answer may annihilate the question and the questioner.
