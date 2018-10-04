is live in:
Earth Changes
Ice Age Farmer Report: "End of the World?" - 'Deep adaptation' vs Grand Solar Minimum
Ice Age Farmer
Wed, 03 Oct 2018 11:57 UTC
Denmark announces worst crop yields in 100 years as global temperatures continue their decline.
Christian picks apart the alarmist fear mongering -- the world is not ending. BUT IT IS CHANGING...and so must you.
Sources
Reader Comments
Latest News
- FBI faces calls to declassify docs implicating Clinton & Mueller in Uranium One scandal
- US Congressmen want Trump to monitor Saudi Arabia's nuclear ambitions
- Hillary slammed on Twitter for her 'bombastic laugh' in reaction to Kavanaugh's 'revenge' claim
- Ice Age Farmer Report: "End of the World?" - 'Deep adaptation' vs Grand Solar Minimum
- Only the best government money can buy
- Rare Māui's dolphin found dead on a beach at Te Akau, New Zealand
- Putin signs into law Russian pension reform bill
- Navy Veteran arrested over poisonous ricin letters sent to Trump & Pentagon
- Lightning bolt kills three pupils, injures 73 in Uganda
- Chinese imports of US oil have "totally stopped" as trade war continues
- Austria's PM Kurz meets with Putin to discuss peace in Syria, energy supplies, and cooperation
- Hungary warns Ukraine against expelling consul, vows to retaliate "immediately"
- Berlin sex club's deadly bacteria outbreak, attendees urged to see immediate medical attention
- What Mark Urban's book reveals about the Skripal poisoning: UK govt is either lying or incompetent
- US bombs Somalia, kills 9 al-Shabab terrorists
- Malaysian PM doubles down on 'hook-nosed Jews' comments, blames Israel for ME woes
- Five family members hospitalized in Ukraine with anthrax symptoms
- 1 officer killed, 6 injured in South Carolina shooting; suspect in custody
- SOTT Focus: Love Him or Loathe Him, Donald Trump is on a Mission to End The Wars and Dismantle The Pentagon's Empire
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: More signs that Earth's weather is now affected by the sun
- FBI faces calls to declassify docs implicating Clinton & Mueller in Uranium One scandal
- US Congressmen want Trump to monitor Saudi Arabia's nuclear ambitions
- Hillary slammed on Twitter for her 'bombastic laugh' in reaction to Kavanaugh's 'revenge' claim
- Only the best government money can buy
- Putin signs into law Russian pension reform bill
- Chinese imports of US oil have "totally stopped" as trade war continues
- Austria's PM Kurz meets with Putin to discuss peace in Syria, energy supplies, and cooperation
- Hungary warns Ukraine against expelling consul, vows to retaliate "immediately"
- What Mark Urban's book reveals about the Skripal poisoning: UK govt is either lying or incompetent
- US bombs Somalia, kills 9 al-Shabab terrorists
- Malaysian PM doubles down on 'hook-nosed Jews' comments, blames Israel for ME woes
- SOTT Focus: Love Him or Loathe Him, Donald Trump is on a Mission to End The Wars and Dismantle The Pentagon's Empire
- Is the Federal Reserve engineering the next crash in order to topple Trump?
- United Nations General Assembly meeting and the birth of a post-Western world
- Macedonia's failed referendum is blow to Western lobbyists, but govt will seek to join EU and NATO despite lack of public support
- California governor vetoes ban on smoking at parks, beaches for third year in a row
- Total Oil CEO blasts US hegemony over Iran sanctions
- UN top court orders US to lift Iranian sanctions on humanitarian goods, civil aviation
- Secret Service confirms intercepting a 'suspicious' letter sent to Trump; speculation it contained ricin have not been confirmed - UPDATE
- Statement from Christine Blasey Ford's ex-boyfriend casts doubt on sworn testimony about Kavanaugh-created 'trauma'
- Navy Veteran arrested over poisonous ricin letters sent to Trump & Pentagon
- Five family members hospitalized in Ukraine with anthrax symptoms
- 1 officer killed, 6 injured in South Carolina shooting; suspect in custody
- Best of the Web: Racism! Sexism! Homophobia! The Unholy Trinity of Unhinged American Liberalism
- SOTT Focus: The Grievance Studies Scandal: Five Academics Respond to The Implications of Hoax Papers Published in Postmodernist Journals
- 11 confirmed dead in US military transport plane crash in Afghanistan
- Catalans mark anniversary of independence vote, block roads and railway station - Protests continue on second day of rallies
- Cristiano Ronaldo allegedly used 'fixers' to obstruct investigation into rape allegations made against him
- Laughable: Researcher blames negative reaction to The Last Jedi movie on Russian bots and trolls
- #MeToo hypocrite and 'idiot sandwich' Alyssa Milano hates Kavanaugh... but has 'crazy amounts of love' for Bill Clinton
- Namibia follows South Africa calling for constitutional change to expropriate white-owned land
- Political divide in United States the worst it's ever been
- Circus continues: Kavanaugh's Yale classmate admits he 'is not certain' judge was in fraternity house during 'shocking' party
- According to reports, Al-Nusra agrees to disband and withdraw from Idlib after pressure from Turkish intelligence
- Fighting Father Dave: Australia's pro-Palestine, pro-Putin celebrity priest
- Unhinged leftist, Whoopi Goldberg, implies that Trump Jr.'s kids may have 'tendencies' to abuse women
- French gangster with history of daring prison escapes finally captured months after his latest breakout
- Creepy: 'Presidential alerts' can now be sent to every Americans' cell phone with no way to opt out
- Father of World Wide Web Tim Berners-Lee launches radical startup to take power back from Google & Facebook
- Theocratic totalitarianism: Saudi woman loses legal battle to marry man she loves - because he's a musician
- Rainbow Farm: The FBI siege forgotten in the haze of 9/11
- Flashback Best of the Web: Later Communism totalitarian and oppressive? 'It was best time of my life' says Hungarian
- Discovery of prehistoric art in India hints at lost civilization
- Former Prime Minister of Israel Menachem Begin: The Nobel Laureate and the father of modern terrorism
- Lasers reveal 60,000 ancient Mayan structures hidden in Guatemalan forest
- A CIA lucky break? How the death of the 'Smiling Pope' in 1978 helped Washington win the Cold War
- The metric system: Child of the French Revolution
- Love birds? Mysterious Egyptian 'love spell' deciphered after 1,300 years
- New finds reveal Mayan elite lived in Teotihuacan, "City of the Gods" - 1000km from center of civilization
- London's storied 'Lucky Stone' - referenced by Shakespeare, Blake and others, set to return to rightful place
- Roman-era painted tomb unearthed in Jordan
- New book gathers high-level testimony that CIA/NSA actively prevented sharing of intel that would stop 9/11
- Dalai Lama's recent remarks on migrants follow a CIA, Nazi and slavery-linked history
- The Skripal Saga's prequel: Britain investigates 'the Great Forgery' of 1924
- Unique medieval Venetian coin found in abandoned Swedish port intrigues scientists
- Fossil found in Russia closes case on mystery of "world's oldest creature"
- A long time ago, America needed Syria
- Flashback: Partners in crime: The CIA and American Psychological Association
- Scientists believe they've solved mystery of Caravaggio's death
- Flashback: Wall Street's 'James Bond of money' and the killer bag lady
- MASCOT probe lands on asteroid Ryugu, begins mission to unlock origins of universe
- Not just psychological damage: Child abuse may scar our DNA at the molecular level
- Beautygate: Did Apple secretly add a 'beauty mode' to new iPhones that can't be turned off?
- Best of the Web: Science catches up with reality: Newly-discovered distant planet bolsters evidence for 'Planet X'
- World's first 'Hyperloop' transport pod capable of traveling at over 700mph unveiled in Spain
- Deep space astronauts at risk of having their guts destroyed
- US military technological 'upgrades' means Uncle Sam just won't need soldiers as it used to
- Mystery particle: Impossible cosmic rays are shooting out of Antartica
- BrainNet: Scientists connect 3 peoples' brains to play a game of telepathic Tetris
- Limiting screen time improves cognitive function for children - study
- New species of hummingbird identified in Ecuador
- Scientists at CERN discover two new particles, with a third 'exotic' one on the way
- Weapon producer: Russia field-tests 'microwave guns' for 6th-generation fighter jets
- Searching for a diagnosis: Untangling the mystery of genetic disorders
- The big chill of the Solar Minimum now being recorded by the SABER instrument onboard NASA's TIMED satellite
- 5 meteor showers that will light up the night sky this fall
- Waddling into history: Six foot ancient penguin inhabited New Zealand
- Genetically Engineered Clothes - Synthetic biology in fashion
- Huge asteroid, recently-discovered, to make close fly-by of Earth on October 3rd
- If extra dimensions exist, they're really, really small
- Ice Age Farmer Report: "End of the World?" - 'Deep adaptation' vs Grand Solar Minimum
- Rare Māui's dolphin found dead on a beach at Te Akau, New Zealand
- Lightning bolt kills three pupils, injures 73 in Uganda
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: More signs that Earth's weather is now affected by the sun
- High levels of seismic activity reported at Grenada's Kick 'em Jenny underwater volcano
- Thousands stranded after sudden snow and blizzard hit southwest China's Sichuan Province
- Flash floods in Dubrovnik,Croatia after record rainfall - 10 inches in 3 hours
- USA and Mexico - Evacuations and rescues after flooding, rain from storm Rosa
- Record snowfall wallops Calgary, Alberta in 1st storm of season - UPDATE
- Bear, cubs kill worker at remote silver mine in Alaska
- 'It came too late': Public outraged over Palu's long wait for tsunami aid
- 95% apple trees, crops ruined by early snow in Lahaul, India
- Tropical Storm Kirk causes flooding, damage in eastern Caribbean countries
- Eerie liquefaction and lateral slide phenomena captured on film during deadly Sulawesi earthquake
- 6-year-old swept away by flood waters in Jamaica
- Lightning bolt kills 23 cows in Nigeria
- Violent hail storm and ice accumulation hits Liguria, Italy
- Volcano erupts on Indonesia's Sulawesi days after fatal earthquake & tsunami
- Flash floods leave 4 dead, dozens displaced in Uruguay
- Death toll from Indonesia earthquake and tsunami tops 1,200 as desperation mounts for survivors
- Meteor fireball seen over Washington D.C.
- Video shows meteor fireball blazing over Reunion and Mauritius islands - third most energetic meteoric event of the year
- Reports of meteor fireballs streaking across the skies in Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Ontario, Canada.
- Meteor fireball streaks over Alabama
- 'The Russians are coming': Meteor fireball filmed flying through the skies of Durham, England
- Military jets blamed for loud boom heard in eastern Ohio
- Fireball spotted over Nova Scotia
- Two meteor fireballs spotted over downtown Madison, Wisconsin
- Bright green comet will grace the skies in September
- Mystery boom creates scare in Bangalore, Karnataka, India
- Reports of a huge meteor fireball spotted over Deeside, Wales
- Colorful 'fireball' in night sky seen by people in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, elsewhere on East Coast
- Loud boom heard, felt across Twin Lakes Area of Arkansas
- 'Sonic boom', falling meteor startles Canterbury, New Zealand residents
- Meteor fireball lights up the night sky over Perth, Western Australia
- Meteor fireball seen over St. Louis, Missouri area Monday night
- Arizona man finds meteorite in front yard after monsoon storm
- Loud explosion, bright fireball in sky mystifies Sabah, Malaysia residents
- Unexplained boom rocks courthouse, homes in Gatesville, Texas
- Very bright meteor fireball with sonic boom lights up Alabama sky
- Berlin sex club's deadly bacteria outbreak, attendees urged to see immediate medical attention
- 23yo man youngest in UK to be diagnosed with dementia - after watching it destroy his mother
- Diabetes is fueling a surge in hospitalizations due to sepsis, UTIs and skin infections
- Brain-eating amoeba found in Louisiana water system - Again
- Understanding obesity: Replacing bias with curiosity
- Calcifying the brain: Taking calcium supplements - even at low doses linked to brain lesions
- Research suggests modified bacteria related to lethal hospital superbug could treat late-stage tumours
- Hotter bodies better at fighting disease
- Fruit is now so full of sugar it's damaging the health of Zoo animals
- The perfect pooping position
- Nina Teicholz: The limits of sugar guidelines
- Antidepressants: Depressingly ineffective?
- Drug companies pay FDA and NIH to fast track and market vaccines
- Study: Many consumers say they are 'grossed out' by genetically modified food
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: Exercise Schmexercise: What the hell are we running from?
- Salt scare: How the myth of salt over-consumption is ruining health
- A 'perfect storm' now surrounds one of the worst Ebola outbreaks in history in the Democratic Republic of Congo
- Surprise, surprise: Eating junk food raises risk of depression, says multi-country study
- The House of Cards is Falling: The shake up at Cochrane
- Strange Bedfellows: GMO & Vaccine Partnerships
- Study finds abused children carry the trauma in their cells
- Another study links physical aggression to violent video games
- When we invoke appeals to identity, we undermine the intention of truth-seeking conversation with others
- Raising independent, capable and happier kids: How the Let Grow Project is changing communities
- Why we don't have to get emotionally embroiled in every drama that comes our way
- Scientists discover evil people share a 'dark triad' of traits
- Can people tell the difference between strategic kindness and real kindness?
- One is the loneliest number: History of a Western problem
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: The Strange Contagion: How Viral Thoughts and Emotions Secretly Control Us
- Chess grandmasters enjoy same longevity advantage as elite athletes
- The Child is the Father to the Man: 9 Foundational habits young men should start now to raise themselves right
- Expectations: Exploring the invisible forces that shape human behavior
- Getting to know how others see you can help you see yourself
- The liking gap: Do people enjoy your company more than you think?
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: Where is Your Awareness?
- The new science of inner speech
- Stick Figures: Drawing is a good way to learn
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: From Sinners to Saints: Exploring the Psychology of Good and Evil
- Taking time to pause
- Tips for raising mentally strong children
- Missing 411: Body of 53 y.o. hiker found in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park one week after she went missing
- British psychic says motorway fatalities 'due to ghosts of Roman soldiers'
- Fireball-shaped object hovering in Toronto's night sky prompts UFO reports
- UFO, spy plane or drone? Triangular object flying above Texas claimed to be USAF spy craft
- Photos show unexplained cattle mutilation in Australia - Dead cows found in paddock with udders, ears and tongues removed
- Reflection on windshield, or UFO in the sky? Man takes picture of strange object in NC sky
- 'Ghost ship' reappears off the coast of Myanmar after being lost at sea for 9 years
- Canadian tourist spots Nessie hours before schoolgirl takes 'best Loch Ness Monster picture for years'
- Mysterious glimpse of the "Kingdom of Heaven" appears China sky
- Unidentified humanoid creature seen near Mount Vernon, Virginia
- Nick Redfern: From a Ouija Board to Sasquatch
- Missing 411? Crews search for missing hiker in the North Cascades, Washington
- Aliens blamed for spate of cow mutilations in Argentina after 'strange lights' seen in sky
- 'Alien craft' discovered at the Bermuda Triangle using maps made by NASA astronaut
- Plymouth, UK paranormal investigators receive major spike in calls over June, July
- Reflection in the window or 'Gollum' in Canadian woods?
- 'Gargoyle' seen in eastern Massachusetts
- Strange, smelly foam bubbles up from ground in Detroit
- Are these UFOs? Eerie videos showing mysterious lights over Chongqing, China
- Missing 411? Search for Colorado hiker continues with K-9 units, aerial support
- Freedom of speech doesn't apply to avocados: Costa Coffee radio advert banned for criticizing avocado breakfasts
- 'Take a pill!' Ukrainian panic over nukes in Crimea is groundless, says Russian MP
- US Senate to be replaced with room full of monkeys
- Swans now demanding gluten-free bread
- Rescue operations called off for Beluga whale spotted in the river Thames was confirmed to be skinny-dipping Boris Johnson
- Trump brags that he got much bigger laughs at U.N. than Obama
- Daredevil raccoon climbs high-rise in Ocean City, NJ, drops from about 8 stories
- 'Sesame Street' producers deny accusations that Bert and Ernie are in fact Russian spies
- Theresa May admits she gets 'irritated' by human beings and their irrational impulses
- Mayor Goodboy: Meet the golden retriever serving as California town's mayor
- Still thinking about moving to Canada? Justin Trudeau's top 5 cringe-worthy moments
- NRATV 'rails' against changes to Thomas the Tank Engine to increase diversity
- OPINION: I am part of the Resistance inside the Galactic Empire
- 'Vegetarian' dog embarrasses owner after it picks meat on live TV
- Saudi Arabian government are 'totally awesome, lovely people'
- 'Dancing diplomacy': Politicians cut loose and (tried to) sway to the rhythm
- Study finds happiest couples are ones who occasionally glance up from electronic devices to acknowledge each other's presence
- The 'Bad Lip Reading' video of Sarah Sanders' press briefing is absolutely hilarious
- Mark Steel: Radical Pope is practically the same as Che Guevara
- Scarlett Johansson has been cast as first black James Bond
Quote of the Day
Very few beings really seek knowledge in this world - few really ask. On the contrary, they try to wring from the unknown the answers they have already shaped in their own minds - justifications, confirmations, forms of consolation without which they can't go on. To really ask is to open the door to a whirlwind. The answer may annihilate the question and the questioner.
Recent Comments
Who was Trump's son-in-law, again ? And what about his career lately ?
between 12:10pm and 12:40 on 4th March 2018 ... applied a high purity, military grade nerve agent to the handle of the front door Doesn't the...
America ..israel's vassal state ...
... being a "proud anti-Semite" ... How many of Isreal's citizens - and jews in general - are actually Semites ?
'To find out who rules you, first find whom you are forbidden to criticise' ...Mahathir has given 'the chosen' the middle finger (again) ...no...