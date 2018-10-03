Tropical Storm Kirk has been wreaking havoc on several Caribbean countries causing flooding and disruption to telecommunication services.However, the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) has not received any adverse reports with regards to life and property.Ronald Jackson, head of CDEMA, said he anticipates that there will be at least damage to infrastructure including roadways, based on reports from the affected countries.He said the agency will continue to monitor the situation.The National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO) has urged Saint Lucians to stay indoors until the all clear is given.First responders are trying to clear roads and remove live wires.Disaster officials report that several areas in the parishes of Christ Church, St. Philip and the capital Bridgetown have been hard hit.Home Affairs Minister Edmund Hinkson in a brief update said several people have been trapped in their homes and cars as flood waters rise.Due to the inclement weather, the Office of Student Service has announced the cancellation of classes at the University of the West Indies, Cave Hill Campus on Friday.Warning advisories have been discontinued for the Windward Islands even as they continue to be affected by weather associated with Tropical Storm Kirk.Kirk is expected to weaken to a tropical depression Friday night, and then degenerate into a trough of low pressure on Saturday.Kirk's centre or its remnants are forecast to move across the eastern and central Caribbean Sea in the next two days.Heavy rains from the storm are expected to affect Martinique, Dominica, Saint Croix and eastern Puerto Rico.