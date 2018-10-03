The police have now recovered the body of six-year-old Dajahne Pennant of Oliver Gardens, May Pen, Clarendon who died yesterday after being swept away by flood waters in the Mount Claire area of Clarendon.The May Pen Police say about 3:00 p.m., Dejahne was on the way home with a 13-year-old cousin.They reportedly attempted to cross a flooded channel and were swept away by the water.The teen managed to pull herself from the water, however, Dejahne was swept further downstream by the strong current.