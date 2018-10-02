The country's disaster management authority, Sistema Nacional de Emergencias (SINAE), reported that intense rain and storms from 29 September, 2018, caused damage to homes, and downed power lines and trees. Almost 50,000 people were left without power. Roads were blocked or damage, including 7 national highways. Some water courses overflowed as a result of the heavy rain.
Four people died in Rivera when their vehicle was swept away by the overflowing La Calera stream near Minas de Corrales. A further 4 passengers survived.
SINAE reported that at least 42 people had evacuated their homes across 4 departments of Cerro Largo (15 evacuated), Salto (11), Tacuarembó (8) and Treinta y Tres (8).
Uruguayan Institute of Meteorology (INUMET) said that 97 mm of rain fell in 24 hours in Tambores, Paysandú Department on 30 September. Lapuente, Rivera Department, recorded 83 mm of rain during the same period.
INUMET issued an orange alert for strong storms and heavy rains on 29 September for areas in the country's far north. This was later extended to cover northern, eastern and some central areas of the country.
