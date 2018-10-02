Social media

Trágico accidente en zona de La Calera, al pretender cruzar un paso crecido la fuerza del agua arrastró a un Gol con cuatro mayores y cuatro menores. Al momento cuatro fallecidos, dos mayores y dos menores, todos ellos de Tranqueras. pic.twitter.com/8wOiGpCACj — Iván Mourelle (@IvnMourelle2) September 30, 2018



See Also:

Severe weather in Uruguay over the last few days has left 4 people dead, 1 injured and dozens displaced.The country's disaster management authority, Sistema Nacional de Emergencias (SINAE),Some water courses overflowed as a result of the heavy rain.Four people died in Rivera when their vehicle was swept away by the overflowing La Calera stream near Minas de Corrales. A further 4 passengers survived.SINAE reported that at least 42 people had evacuated their homes across 4 departments of Cerro Largo (15 evacuated), Salto (11), Tacuarembó (8) and Treinta y Tres (8).Lapuente, Rivera Department, recorded 83 mm of rain during the same period.INUMET issued an orange alert for strong storms and heavy rains on 29 September for areas in the country's far north. This was later extended to cover northern, eastern and some central areas of the country.