On the first day of October southern Saskatchewan woke up to a white blanket of snow covering the ground.According to Environment Canada, Regina and area have seen periods of light snow that will last throughout the morning but by afternoon we should see a high of eight degrees.On Tuesday Southern Saskatchewan will see periods of mixed snow and rain throughout the day with a high of three degrees.maybe looking at a few centimetres especially in areas just to the north of Regina," said Environment Canada Meteorologist Mark Melsness.The Highway Hotline is reporting that winter conditions exist on a few routes around Regina including portions of Highway 1 West to Moose Jaw, Highway 1 East to Sintaluta and Highway 11 up to Davidson.