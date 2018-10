© Aleksey Druzhinin/Sputnik



Microwave directed-energy weapons are reportedly being tested at firing ranges in Russia.The cutting-edge weapons systems "exist and progress quite effectively," said Vladimir Mikheev, deputy head of KRET, a leading electronic warfare contractor. "Tests are being conducted constantly, both in labs and at test ranges," he told TASS news agency.unlike electromagnetic-pulse devices, which can be used for a similar purpose.Such directed-energy weaponsThe KRET official earlier said Russia's future sixth-generation fighter jets may be equipped with such devices.Mikheev predicted thatIts offensive use would produce large amounts of microwave radiation, which would be harmful to pilots, meaning that only UAV-type aircraft would be suitable.