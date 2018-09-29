A person was killed and two others sustained critical injuries in bear attack in Basudevpur area of Angul district today. Following the incident, locals staged demonstration demanding compensation for the kin of the deceased.The deceased has been identified as Girish Meher of Bhoipada village.According to reports, the trio was attacked by the bear while they were collecting mushrooms in a nearby forest. While Meher died on the spot, the two others Prakash Mahakud and Sudam Jal who sustained grievous injuries were rushed to Boudh hospital.Soon after the incident, locals sat on demonstration demanding compensation for the kin of the deceased.Till last report came in, officials of the district administration held talks with the locals in order to restore normalcy in the area.