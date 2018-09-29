SOTT Radio
is live in:
is live in:
ON AIR
The Strange Contagion: How Viral Thoughts and Emotions Secretly Control Us
Earth Changes
One killed and 2 injured by bear in Odisha, India
Sarmeeli Mallick
Odisha TV
Sat, 29 Sep 2018 13:16 UTC
Odisha TV
Sat, 29 Sep 2018 13:16 UTC
The deceased has been identified as Girish Meher of Bhoipada village.
According to reports, the trio was attacked by the bear while they were collecting mushrooms in a nearby forest. While Meher died on the spot, the two others Prakash Mahakud and Sudam Jal who sustained grievous injuries were rushed to Boudh hospital.
Soon after the incident, locals sat on demonstration demanding compensation for the kin of the deceased.
Till last report came in, officials of the district administration held talks with the locals in order to restore normalcy in the area.
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
SOTT Radio is live in:
ON AIR
The Strange Contagion: How Viral Thoughts and Emotions Secretly Control Us
Latest News
- Controlled explosion reduces 5,000 foot bridge to rubble within seconds in east China
- One killed and 2 injured by bear in Odisha, India
- Iraqi trade with Russia surged to 1.4bln over past 2 years - Iraqi Ambassador to Russia
- Federal judge rules Democrats can sue President Trump for 'emoluments' over DC hotel
- India's Supreme Court lifts ban prohibiting women of menstruating age from entering Hindu temple
- Mote in the eye? What we know about Israel's murky 'nukes' as Bibi points finger at Iran
- Erdogan blasts US for 'not keeping promises' over Manbij roadmap
- 5 dead, 300 injured after sadistic Israelis gun down Palestinian protesters
- Iranian, US officials push back on Netanyahu's bogus claims of new nuke warehouse
- US-delisted MEK terrorists still openly committed to violence
- State Department 'ready for talks' with Taliban & Kabul
- Take a peek, terrorists and spies! Belgium to sue Google for refusing to blur military sites
- Nightclub evacuated in UK, 40 people treated by paramedics, suspected tear gas
- 26,000-pound dinosaur discovered in South Africa was Earth's largest land animal
- Orca 'apocalypse'? Industrial areas losing whales but Arctic population doing well
- 3 people seriously injured after being stabbed in Ravensburg, Germany
- South Korea to inspect site of inter-Korean road connection next month
- If US is all for sovereignty, it should stop meddling in other countries' affairs - Lavrov
- Unregistered foreign agent Israel lobbying for $900mln in US financial aid
- French imam under investigation over out-of-context quote from sermon calling for 'Muslims to fight Jews'
- Iraqi trade with Russia surged to 1.4bln over past 2 years - Iraqi Ambassador to Russia
- Federal judge rules Democrats can sue President Trump for 'emoluments' over DC hotel
- Mote in the eye? What we know about Israel's murky 'nukes' as Bibi points finger at Iran
- Erdogan blasts US for 'not keeping promises' over Manbij roadmap
- Iranian, US officials push back on Netanyahu's bogus claims of new nuke warehouse
- US-delisted MEK terrorists still openly committed to violence
- State Department 'ready for talks' with Taliban & Kabul
- Take a peek, terrorists and spies! Belgium to sue Google for refusing to blur military sites
- South Korea to inspect site of inter-Korean road connection next month
- If US is all for sovereignty, it should stop meddling in other countries' affairs - Lavrov
- Unregistered foreign agent Israel lobbying for $900mln in US financial aid
- The limits of 'Nuts and Sluts': The conservative moral disgust circuit just gets unleashed after the Dem's treatment of Kavanaugh
- Pictionary diplomacy: Netanyahu's passion for propaganda presentations
- House Intelligence Committee votes to release 'Russiagate' transcripts
- Flashback Best of the Web: James Steele: America's director of death squads in Iraq
- Jordanian FM unaware of US plans to pull Patriot systems from the country
- Facebook admits to using phone numbers submitted for security purposes to target ads
- Trump 'channels' Netanyahu at the UN, meanwhile his advisors meet with Iran-war-mongers
- Netanyahu lets loose from UNGA dais, bolstered by 'unwavering' US support
- Mega'phony'! US envoy Nikki Haley calls for ouster of Maduro in street protest
- Controlled explosion reduces 5,000 foot bridge to rubble within seconds in east China
- India's Supreme Court lifts ban prohibiting women of menstruating age from entering Hindu temple
- 5 dead, 300 injured after sadistic Israelis gun down Palestinian protesters
- Nightclub evacuated in UK, 40 people treated by paramedics, suspected tear gas
- 3 people seriously injured after being stabbed in Ravensburg, Germany
- French imam under investigation over out-of-context quote from sermon calling for 'Muslims to fight Jews'
- Car sales 'collapse' and pending house sales 'plunge' as America's economic slowdown gathers speed
- Ukrainian radical nationalists storm church, injure several congregants and replace locks on doors
- Asheville, NC police to undergo special training to avoid physically assaulting innocent jaywalkers
- Former Vatican ambassador blasts Pope's silence, 'slander' over cover-up claims
- Crazed Swedish feminists attack phonetic military alphabet, want it more 'inclusive and diverse'
- The Kavanaugh circus continues: Ambulance-chaser Avenatti admits latest accuser might not come forward, locks Twitter account (UPDATES)
- Brussels imposed sanctions against Russia have cost Hungary nearly $8B
- Tragic spillage: Prosecco explosion at Italian reservoir leaves drinkers wine-ing
- Hacked: Facebook admits security breach affecting 50 million accounts
- Marine F-35 jet crashes near Beaufort Marine Corps Air Station in South Carolina
- Protesting 'journalist' forcibly removed during Erdogan-Merkel joint press conference
- Cop arrested for shooting a man in the back as he ran away
- 120 children of French jihadists detained in Kurdish camps in Syria - media
- Elon Musk gets sued by the SEC for misleading investors
- Love birds? Mysterious Egyptian 'love spell' deciphered after 1,300 years
- New finds reveal Mayan elite lived in Teotihuacan, "City of the Gods" - 1000km from center of civilization
- London's storied 'Lucky Stone' - referenced by Shakespeare, Blake and others, set to return to rightful place
- Roman-era painted tomb unearthed in Jordan
- New book gathers high-level testimony that CIA/NSA actively prevented sharing of intel that would stop 9/11
- Dalai Lama's recent remarks on migrants follow a CIA, Nazi and slavery-linked history
- The Skripal Saga's prequel: Britain investigates 'the Great Forgery' of 1924
- Unique medieval Venetian coin found in abandoned Swedish port intrigues scientists
- Fossil found in Russia closes case on mystery of "world's oldest creature"
- A long time ago, America needed Syria
- Flashback: Partners in crime: The CIA and American Psychological Association
- Scientists believe they've solved mystery of Caravaggio's death
- Flashback: Wall Street's 'James Bond of money' and the killer bag lady
- Archaeologists discover evidence of ancient Italian hemp fiber production in skeletal teeth
- Flashback: Taking down their own asset: CIA-drug money laundering and the assassination of Nicholas Deak
- Steppe sons: The Aryans did not come from India, they conquered it
- Sandstone sphinx dating from last dynasty of ancient Egypt uncovered in Aswan
- So what if Braveheart isn't historically accurate - its an inspirational story of rebellion and courage against foreign occupation
- Legends of a medieval female pope may be true
- Computer science professor says old websites vanish every day: 'We lose far more than we save'
- 26,000-pound dinosaur discovered in South Africa was Earth's largest land animal
- Eerie 'death comet' with a skull face will fly past Earth just after Halloween (but no worries, it will be 25 million miles away)
- Smart devices could soon tap their owners as a battery source
- Timelapsed footage captures the growth of zebrafish's nervous system
- Japanese rovers send back 1st video ever taken on an asteroid
- Particles coming from the ground in Antarctica have physicists puzzled
- Analysis of Neanderthal hands show preference for precision not power
- WWII allied bombings damaged Earth's atmosphere and sent shock waves to edge of space
- Industrial fruit peel waste used to create new adsorbent material for water filtration
- Father of the 2°C climate target admits number is fabricated as a 'political goal'
- Circadian clock genes associated with alcohol dependence in men
- Researchers develop cheap, easy to produce nano-filter to scrub toxic metals from polluted water
- Astronomers may have spotted the birth of a neutron star in heart of supernova
- Research on plant intelligence may forever change how you think about plants
- Has nature finally won the debate with nurture?
- The world's first practical quantum computer could be just five years away
- Russian Navy test-fires supersonic Onyx missile for the first time in Arctic drills (VIDEO)
- Supernova that went unnoticed 14 years ago discovered
- Gut branches of the Vagus Nerve are essential components of the brain's reward and motivation system
- "Exposome": Scientists measure invisible clouds of matter that orbit every human being
- One killed and 2 injured by bear in Odisha, India
- Orca 'apocalypse'? Industrial areas losing whales but Arctic population doing well
- Huge tornado mesmerises onlookers in flood-ravaged Mexico
- 'Medicane', a rare, hurricane-like storm, rolls across southern Europe
- Best of the Web: At least 384 people killed after M7.7 earthquake & devastating tsunami ravage Indonesia's Sulawesi island - UPDATE
- Up to 6 inches of early snow blankets the Black Hills, South Dakota
- Germany - Coldest September morning since weather records began!
- Ice Age Farmer Report: Time is short - Record colds globally - Cover-up in overdrive - Prepare NOW
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Arctic methane release & 50% crop losses in W. Australia
- Young man dies of hypothermia after early blizzard in Romania's mountains
- Flash floods in Vargas, Venezuela leave 2 dead
- Indonesia earthquake, 7.5 - terrifying footage shows huge wave crash into island
- Hurricane Florence's death toll includes millions of farm animals in North Carolina
- Yet another dead bottlenose whale found beached in Skagafjörður fjord, Iceland - 10th dead cetacean for the country this year
- Dead whale on Haxstead's Beach near Mystery Bay, Australia
- Indonesia earthquake: Powerful shallow 7.5-magnitude quake strikes east of Borneo - one of 6.1 hit 3 hours earlier
- Endangered whale not seen in years spotted off Canada west coast
- Floods in Kerala, India take toll on migration of butterflies?
- Butterfly numbers in the UK are down despite the summer heatwave
- There were 1 billion Monarch butterflies - Now there are 93 million
- Reports of meteor fireballs streaking across the skies in Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Ontario, Canada.
- Meteor fireball streaks over Alabama
- 'The Russians are coming': Meteor fireball filmed flying through the skies of Durham, England
- Military jets blamed for loud boom heard in eastern Ohio
- Fireball spotted over Nova Scotia
- Two meteor fireballs spotted over downtown Madison, Wisconsin
- Bright green comet will grace the skies in September
- Mystery boom creates scare in Bangalore, Karnataka, India
- Reports of a huge meteor fireball spotted over Deeside, Wales
- Colorful 'fireball' in night sky seen by people in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, elsewhere on East Coast
- Loud boom heard, felt across Twin Lakes Area of Arkansas
- 'Sonic boom', falling meteor startles Canterbury, New Zealand residents
- Meteor fireball lights up the night sky over Perth, Western Australia
- Meteor fireball seen over St. Louis, Missouri area Monday night
- Arizona man finds meteorite in front yard after monsoon storm
- Loud explosion, bright fireball in sky mystifies Sabah, Malaysia residents
- Unexplained boom rocks courthouse, homes in Gatesville, Texas
- Very bright meteor fireball with sonic boom lights up Alabama sky
- Loud boom reported by hundreds in Canberra, Australia remains a mystery
- Two mystery bangs heard across Doncaster, South Yorkshire
- Study: Many consumers say they are 'grossed out' by genetically modified food
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: Exercise Schmexercise: What the hell are we running from?
- Salt scare: How the myth of salt over-consumption is ruining health
- A 'perfect storm' now surrounds one of the worst Ebola outbreaks in history in the Democratic Republic of Congo
- Surprise, surprise: Eating junk food raises risk of depression, says multi-country study
- The House of Cards is Falling: The shake up at Cochrane
- Strange Bedfellows: GMO & Vaccine Partnerships
- Aboriginal Foodies: The chef transforming society through gastronomy using 60,000-year-old recipes
- The link between diabetes meds and flesh-eating genital infections
- Increasing muscle strength can improve brain function
- Chaga mushroom tea: The many benefits of this health-boosting beverage
- CDC say Alzheimer's disease and dementia cases to double by 2060
- Apple Cider Vinegar: Nectar of the gods?
- Regular sauna use lowers risk of disease
- Brainwashed by the mainstream media: Americans aren't ready to demand affordable healthcare - RT's Keiser Report
- Increasing your life expectancy: Modern medicine's impact on the extension of life
- Antibiotic-Resistant superbugs are getting deadlier - viruses may be a solution
- Do psychotropic drugs enhance, or diminish, human agency?
- Resistance to change: After 80 years cosmetic chemicals are still unregulated
- WHO study finds global lack of physical activity rising especially in wealthier countries
- Chess grandmasters enjoy same longevity advantage as elite athletes
- The Child is the Father to the Man: 9 Foundational habits young men should start now to raise themselves right
- Expectations: Exploring the invisible forces that shape human behavior
- Getting to know how others see you can help you see yourself
- The liking gap: Do people enjoy your company more than you think?
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: Where is Your Awareness?
- The new science of inner speech
- Stick Figures: Drawing is a good way to learn
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: From Sinners to Saints: Exploring the Psychology of Good and Evil
- Taking time to pause
- Tips for raising mentally strong children
- The psychology of denial and how to make it through a disaster
- Lao Tzu's four cardinal virtues on how to live a more meaningful life
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: Journey Into Darkness: Inside the Criminal Mind
- It's all about the screens: Why it matters that teens are reading less
- New study suggests women's brains are better suited for deep space travel
- Why You Will Marry the Wrong Person (and why it doesn't matter)
- Best of the Web: Why boys need their fathers (or at least fatherly role-models): Masculinity becomes toxic only when it's without MEANING
- Living with aphantasia: 'I can't picture things in my mind'
- The wide-ranging, negative consequences of skim reading: We're losing our ability for complex thought and emotion
- British psychic says motorway fatalities 'due to ghosts of Roman soldiers'
- Fireball-shaped object hovering in Toronto's night sky prompts UFO reports
- UFO, spy plane or drone? Triangular object flying above Texas claimed to be USAF spy craft
- Photos show unexplained cattle mutilation in Australia - Dead cows found in paddock with udders, ears and tongues removed
- Reflection on windshield, or UFO in the sky? Man takes picture of strange object in NC sky
- 'Ghost ship' reappears off the coast of Myanmar after being lost at sea for 9 years
- Canadian tourist spots Nessie hours before schoolgirl takes 'best Loch Ness Monster picture for years'
- Mysterious glimpse of the "Kingdom of Heaven" appears China sky
- Unidentified humanoid creature seen near Mount Vernon, Virginia
- Nick Redfern: From a Ouija Board to Sasquatch
- Missing 411? Crews search for missing hiker in the North Cascades, Washington
- Aliens blamed for spate of cow mutilations in Argentina after 'strange lights' seen in sky
- 'Alien craft' discovered at the Bermuda Triangle using maps made by NASA astronaut
- Plymouth, UK paranormal investigators receive major spike in calls over June, July
- Reflection in the window or 'Gollum' in Canadian woods?
- 'Gargoyle' seen in eastern Massachusetts
- Strange, smelly foam bubbles up from ground in Detroit
- Are these UFOs? Eerie videos showing mysterious lights over Chongqing, China
- Missing 411? Search for Colorado hiker continues with K-9 units, aerial support
- Trailer for paranormal documentary 'Hunt For The Skinwalker' released
- Rescue operations called off for Beluga whale spotted in the river Thames was confirmed to be skinny-dipping Boris Johnson
- Trump brags that he got much bigger laughs at U.N. than Obama
- Daredevil raccoon climbs high-rise in Ocean City, NJ, drops from about 8 stories
- 'Sesame Street' producers deny accusations that Bert and Ernie are in fact Russian spies
- Theresa May admits she gets 'irritated' by human beings and their irrational impulses
- Mayor Goodboy: Meet the golden retriever serving as California town's mayor
- Still thinking about moving to Canada? Justin Trudeau's top 5 cringe-worthy moments
- NRATV 'rails' against changes to Thomas the Tank Engine to increase diversity
- OPINION: I am part of the Resistance inside the Galactic Empire
- 'Vegetarian' dog embarrasses owner after it picks meat on live TV
- Saudi Arabian government are 'totally awesome, lovely people'
- 'Dancing diplomacy': Politicians cut loose and (tried to) sway to the rhythm
- Study finds happiest couples are ones who occasionally glance up from electronic devices to acknowledge each other's presence
- The 'Bad Lip Reading' video of Sarah Sanders' press briefing is absolutely hilarious
- Mark Steel: Radical Pope is practically the same as Che Guevara
- Scarlett Johansson has been cast as first black James Bond
- An ideal world - Vatican raid sees Pope and thousands more arrested
- Unknown unique apple found growing in north London community orchard - farm launches naming contest
- Satire warning! BBC Crimewatch director gives up after failing to create coherent narrative out of govt's Salisbury novichok fable
- UK government to end homelessness by redefining cardboard box as 'a home'
Quote of the Day
All governments suffer a recurring problem: Power attracts pathological personalities. It is not that power corrupts but that it is magnetic to the corruptible.
- Missionaria Protectiva, Frank Herbert's "Heretics of Dune"
Recent Comments
In August, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the time for peace in Afghanistan has come and Washington was ready to facilitate dialogue...
The inter connected roads and railways will also give Korea a connection to the Chinese led BRI, and the Eurasian landmass. Then there is energy....
If it's any consolation it's the same s**t all over the world.
That is a huge number. Perhaps in a few years, this will be considered a rather small number?
Is this a new high score for the Israelis ?