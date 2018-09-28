A view of a snow-covered hills, at Keylong
© PTI
A view of a snow-covered hills, at Keylong in Lahaul-Spiti district, Monday, September 24, 2018. Over 1,500 tourists are stranded in the district due to heavy snowfall even as rescue operations are continuing.
All-time cold/snow records in Netherlands, France, Germany, India, Canada, Aus, NZ.

Establishment is frantically changing the data, rewriting history, and censoring opposition, but the crop losses are impossible to hide.

Start growing your own food and preparing immediately.


Sources