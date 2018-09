A 22-year old hiker died at the hospital in Sibiu after a blizzard caught him on a ridge at over 2000 meters in the Fagaras mountains.The mountain rescuers brought him and the girl who was with him down from the mountain, but the doctors couldn't save him, local Digi24 reported. He suffered from extreme hypothermia and was in critical condition. The girl who was with him was also admitted in the hospital with hypothermia and frostbites.The mountain rescuers said the hikers had mountain equipment suitable for this period of the year