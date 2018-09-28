Floods Tachira, Venezuela, September 2018
© Venezuela Civil Protection
Floods Tachira, Venezuela, September 2018.
Flooding in the state of Vargas in Venezuela has cause severe material damage and left at least 2 people dead.

Torrential rain hit areas of the state on 25 September, 2018. Local media reported that, although the rain lasted just a few hours in La Guaira it was enough to turn the city's streets into rivers. La Guaira, the capital city of the state of Vargas, is situated about 15 km north of Caracas and is the country's main port. Flooding was also reported in neighbouring Maiquetía.

Images on Social Media showed the devastation caused by the fast-flowing flood waters, which were strong enough to drag vehicles through the streets of La Guaira.


Local media reported that 2 young girls died after rain and flooding triggered a landslide that caused a building to collapse in the Cabreria neighborhood of La Guaira.

Heavy rain also caused flooding in border areas between Vargas and Aragua states. The Maya River broke its banks in Puerto Maya in Tovar municipality, Aragua state, leaving around 1,000 people cut off. Residents were able to move to higher ground and no fatalities have been reported.

Other areas of the country have also been affected. Venezuela Civil Protection said that heavy rain and flooding in Tachira state on 26 September had damaged 80 houses and 15 vehicles, with 92 families affected.