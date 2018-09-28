A dead whale has washed up on Haxstead's Beach south of Mystery Bay today (Friday, September 28).As a precaution people are advised not to enter the water in the area of Mystery Bay and Tilba as the whale carcass may have attracted sharks to the area.The whale looks to be white on the underside and is not fully grown.Witnesses at the location said the whale looked like it might have been caught up in fishing lines/ropes.President of ORRCA, Jacqueline O'Neill said that National Parks & Wildlife Service were aware that the whale was there, but at this time have been unable to provide any information about the whale or how it died.