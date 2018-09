© Jewish Business News



"[Redacted] told FBI that PQG was being funded by 7 to 10 wealthy donors located primarily in New York and California, who provided approximately $50 million," the report continues. "[Redacted] further stated that PQG had secured the services of Steele, his associate [redacted], and Fusion GPS to continue exposing Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. Presidential election."

George Soros has indirectly funded Fusion GPS, the opposition research firm behind the infamous Steele dossier, a spokesman for the billionaire financier has acknowledged.Michael Vachon, the Soros aide, told Washington Post columnist David Ignatius thatwhich was formed in 2017 bya former Senate Intelligence Committee staffer for Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California,as a contractor to continue an investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.The Post column confirms what a Washington, D.C., lawyer namedtold The Daily Caller News Foundation about a conversation he had with Jones in March 2017.was an attorney for Russian oligarchHe also worked in some capacity foraccording to text messages he exchanged withIn what the Post's Ignatius noted was an "incestuous" relationship, Steele, a former MI6 officer, has done work for the Kremlin-linked Deripaska in the past.Waldman told TheDCNF that Jones approached him on March 15, 2017 through text message asking to meet."Dan Jones here from the Democracy Integrity Project. Chris wanted us to connect," he wrote, seemingly referring to Steele. At a meeting two days later, Waldman said that Jones told him that he was working with Steele and Fusion GPS and thatJones told the FBI in interviews in March 2017 that his organization was paid aroundby a group of billionaires to conduct the investigation.Jones' statements to the FBI were first revealed in a report released by Republican members of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence on April 27."In late March 2017, Jones met with FBI regardingwhich he described as 'exposing foreign influence in Western election,'" reads the committee's report,Jones said that he "planned to share the information he obtained with policymakers ... and with the press."It is unclear what information Jones & Co. have provided to the media. But he did send text messages to Waldman"Our team helped with this," he wrote, linking to a March 17, 2017 Reuters article about Russians investing in Trump property in Florida.Jones also sent Waldman a link to a March 20, 2017 article at McClatchy, which reported that federal investigators were looking into whether right-wing news sites like Breitbart and Infowars played a part in Russia's election-oriented cyber operations.The article cited "two sources familiar" with the matter.for other controversial stories about the Russia probe, including one report that special counsel Robert Mueller has evidence that former Trump attorney Michael Cohen traveled to Prague during the campaign, as alleged in the Steele dossier.The same reporters also wrote a story on March 15 alleging that conservative lawyer Cleta Mitchell expressed concerns about Russian funding of the National Rifle Association.noting that she was not an NRA lawyer during the campaign season, as McClatchy reported.It has since been revealed that Glenn Simpson, the founder of Fusion GPS,a Department of Justice official who served as a back channel between Steele and the FBI. Ohr's wife, Nellie Ohr, worked for Fusion GPS on the anti-Trump project.Vachon, the Soros spokesman, did not respond to TheDCNF's request for comment.