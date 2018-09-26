Don't Panic! Lighten Up!
Rescue operations called off for Beluga whale spotted in the river Thames was confirmed to be skinny-dipping Boris Johnson
News Thump
Wed, 26 Sep 2018 23:16 UTC
The sighting of the rare "whale" this far south had drawn large crowds of wildlife enthusiasts and local schoolchildren, many of whom became concerned at the bizarre swimming action and irregular blowhole evacuations of the creature.
Marine biologist Dr Will Gilbert said, "Belugas are well known for their large melon-like heads and vast folds of pasty blubber.
"They are also believed to get confused when in unfamiliar territory and engage in erratic behaviour, sometimes even carrying out disturbing random mating attempts.
"Although yesterday we all genuinely believed that we'd seen our first Beluga in British waters, in hindsight a skinny dipping Boris Johnson was always the more likely explanation.
"We're grateful to him for helping to clear up this puzzling biological conundrum."
Truth is like the sun. You can shut it out for a time, but it ain't going away.
Recent Comments
"Prosecutors declined to press charges in 2005, citing insufficient evidence, but changed their mind and indicted the actor in 2015. " Was there...
The truth has a way of rising to the surface, with the help of people such as Cohen and formats like Sott. It is commendable. Truth will win. And...
Monopolies do not serve by selectively choosing narrative. Such monopolies are only self serving and self righteous. It wouldn't happen in Russia.
Iran is absolutely right: the US is trying to blame OPEC for what it has created. Very typical when you don't want to see your own culpability.
Pompeo's statement about SPV being the most counter productive measure imagineable for regional and world peace, shows the US blindness caused by...