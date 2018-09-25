© Joe Drivas / Getty Images

US Initial Jobless Claims have hit their lowest level since 1969, with consumer confidence reaching its highest in decades. Things are looking pretty good until you start discussing averages, says Mish Shedlock of MishTalk.com."By all measures about everything but housing is looking pretty reasonable but that's always what happens at the top of bubbles. One could have said everything looked reasonable in 2000 and again in 2007," Shedlock says.The question is when this bubble will burst, not whether or not things look good at the moment.