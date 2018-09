"Previous studies have found that a person's lutein status is linked to cognitive performance across the lifespan.



Research also shows that lutein accumulates in the gray matter of brain regions known to underlie the preservation of cognitive function in healthy brain aging."

"Our analyses revealed that gray-matter volume of the parahippocampal cortex on the right side of the brain accounts for the relationship between lutein and crystallized intelligence.



This offers the first clue as to which brain regions specifically play a role in the preservation of crystallized intelligence, and how factors such as diet may contribute to that relationship."

"Our findings do not demonstrate causality.



We did find that lutein is linked to crystallized intelligence through the parahippocampal cortex."

"We can only hypothesize at this point how lutein in the diet affects brain structure.



It may be that it plays an anti-inflammatory role or aids in cell-to-cell signaling.



But our finding adds to the evidence suggesting that particular nutrients slow age-related declines in cognition by influencing specific features of brain aging."

For the study, aged 65 to 75 took tests of crystallised intelligence. The study was published in the journal Frontiers in Aging Neuroscience ( Zamroziewicz et al., 2016 ).