© Matthias Rietschel / Reuters



Prosecutors have confirmed that an Iraqi national, detained for three weeks after a stabbing incident in Chemnitz, Germany, which left one local man dead, has been released. Another suspect, a Syrian national, remains in custody.The 22-year-old, identified only as Yousif A., was one of two men detained after a 35-year-old German man was fatally stabbed in a brawl with migrants late in August. Another suspect, a Syrian national, remains in custody. A third migrant, sought after the incident, has not been located.While Yousif A. admitted he was at the scene of the deadly incident, he claimed he only observed the brawl. His account was supported by the testimonies of eyewitnesses, German broadcaster NDR reported last week.Anti-immigrant protests increased after another incident in Kothen, in early September, when a local man died after a scuffle with a group of Afghans. The cause of death was heart failure, according to prosecutors. Two migrants were detained.Initially he said that there was no real proof the videos were genuine. Facing a storm of criticism from left-leaning pro-immigrant politicians, Maassen retracted his statement, accepting that the videos were genuine, yet still remained suspicious about media interpretation of the footage.Another German politician who got himself in hot water over the response to the Chemnitz protest is Interior Minister Horst Seehofer. Following the rallies, which had already turned violent, the official said he would have joined the protests himself, if he was not a minister. Seehofer stressed, however, that he would not protest side-by-side with "radicals."