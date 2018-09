© Jan Woitas / Global Look Press

Australian police are continuing their manhunt for the country's infamous strawberry saboteur as needle-contamination fears spread across the country, bringing the fruit industry to its knees.Police in Western Australia confirmed on Monday that they are investigating the first reported case of suspected needle contamination in the state. Previously, alThe crisis has spiraled since a man was hospitalized after swallowing a needle that was hidden inside a strawberry in Queensland over a week ago.It comes as New Zealand food distributors removed Australian strawberries from their shelves as a precaution, further adding to the devastation caused by the unidentified culprit.Foodstuffs and Woolworths NZ confirmed that they would stop importing Australian strawberries to New Zealand as a precautionary measure to keep their customers safe.Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt has ordered a federal investigation into the contamination. "This a vicious crime, it's designed to injure, and possibly worse, members of the population at large," Hunt said.