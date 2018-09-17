PIT BULL ATTACK
Authorities say a 53-year-old Oregon man was killed when he apparently tried to break up a pit bull fight in his home.

Idahonews.com reports that Mitchelle Dean Segerdahl was found dead in his home in Baker City on Sept. 9.

The cause of death was listed as a dog bite to the neck.

Two pit bulls were also dead in the house, while Baker City police impounded and destroyed four others found there.

Source: AP