A massive waterspout just off the Myrtle Beach coast on Sunday triggered a tornado warning that lasted until Sunday afternoon.The incident happened just before noon in the waters at Myrtle Beach in the heart of the main hotel district at Broadway Street and 3rd Avenue South.The waterspout was moving ashore in at the time. WBTW had radar and live video of the waterspout as it appeared to move shore.The National Weather Service issued a warning about the weather event.Authorities say a couple died near Myrtle Beach after using a generator inside their home during Florence.Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said 63-year-old Mark Carter King and 61-year-old Debra Collins Rion were killed by breathing in carbon monoxide.Willard said in a statement their bodies were found in a Loris home Saturday afternoon, but they likely died the day before as the heavy rains and winds from former hurricane-turned-Tropical Depression Florence were moving onshore.