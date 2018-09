but New Zealand's South Island is currently enjoying some of the biggest snowfalls of their season.

says it expects to have 60cm (two feet) of fresh snow waiting by tomorrow morning.

The 2018 ski season is in to its final month in the southern hemisphere and a number of areas have already closed until next winter begins in June/July 2019, Coronet Peak, pictured above earlier today, Treble Cone (pictured below)Most areas were forced to close today and will assess conditions in the morning top see if it is possible to re-open on Tuesday. This was Cardrona earlier todayElsewhere in the southern hemisphere it has been a mixed winter 2018. Many of the well known resorts in South America like Portillo and Valle Nevado in Chile and Las Lenas in Argentina have closed early, a week ago, after a fairly dry season in the Andes with few decent snowfalls.The last weekend of the season for most southern hemisphere ski seasons is usually one or two weeks in to October and many are targeting October 7th this winter. However the two ski areas on Mt Ruapehu on New Zealand's north Island may stay open later and occasionally do so to "Snowvember".