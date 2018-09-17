© AP Photo/David Goldman



Hurricane Florence was demoted to a Tropical Depression overnight but remains dangerous due to extremely large rainfall figures and the risk of flooding.(which only recently was a Category 4 hurricane), including a man and a woman who died from carbon dioxide poisoning, CBS News reports.The victims include a mother with child, who died after a tree fell on their house, the New York Times reported. A woman of 61 died when her car hit another tree in the road.Winds generated by Florence have slowed to some 35 mph,deployed across the state of North Carolina, according to Governor Roy Cooper. In South Carolina, some 4,000 people are stationed in shelters, according to the New York Times."We still continue to see heavy rainfalls in both states," said Jeff Byard, associate administrator for response and recovery at the Federal Emergency Management Agency. "We want citizens to follow state and local warnings. There is a tremendous amount of flooding."The dams in the area have reportedly failed twice, in 2003 and 2010.Rains from Florence have caused industrial incidents, such as a massive coal ash spill in Wilmington, NC. Utility company Duke Energy claimed that the spill displaced some 2,000 cubic yards of the hazardous material, enough to fill two-thirds of an Olympic-sized swimming pool.Many gas stations have run out of fuel and a CBS reporter told of a 60-person line at the only open station in Fayetteville, NC, which still had some 5,000 gallons by Sunday.​"Also, our customers will be without drinking water," the company said, urging people to fill bathtubs and water jugs in preparation.Police continue to evacuate stranded people, many of whom ignored the evacuation order, only to find flood levels surpassing expectations.CBS quoted one North Carolina resident saying.Evacuation efforts are supported by volunteer residents and those from afar, including off-duty military servicemen. One volunteer group calling itself the Cajun Navy claims to have rescued over 200 people, and still has between 300-500 people to save. The exact number of stranded people is unknown.and warned that parts of North Carolina that previously saw similar incidents in May following heavy rains were "susceptible" to new slides.