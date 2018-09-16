The Spiez Laboratory Story

Novichok or BZ?

March 4th: Skripals are poisoned.

March 26th: Two suspected GRU agents arrested trying to break into or hack the Spiez lab.

April 14th: Lavrov claims it was BZ rather than Novichok.

July 31st: New reports of Russian agents trying to hack the Spiez lab.

September 14th: First news reports of March 26th arrests and deportations.

This new story seems to add weight to the BZ claim, as it provides an explanation for how the Russian government knew this information back in April.