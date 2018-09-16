© Armed Forces of the Philippines



Storm moving towards Hong Kong and China's heavily populated south coast with winds of more than 177km/hTyphoon Mangkhut killed at least 28 people in the Philippines as it obliterated homes and crops and caused massive flooding, and is now on course to plough into China's coast.By Sunday morning, it was hurtling towards China's heavily populated southern coast with winds of 177km/h (110mph).and hundreds of people have been evacuated to storm shelters, with businesses boarded up and most flights cancelled.The category 5 "super" typhoon hit the northern end of the Philippine island of Luzon early on Saturday morning, with the high winds ripping the roofs off houses and pulling down trees and electricity pylons, and the rains causing fatal landslides and flooding. More than five million people were in its path.Jerome Balinton, a spokesman for Save the Children who was on the ground in north-eastern Luzon, said: "The further north we travelled the more extensive the damage, particularly in Cagayan province. House after house had been flattened or badly damaged, with roofs or walls missing. Large trees have been uprooted from the ground and power poles bent right over, leaving power lines strewn across the ground."He added: "In some areas where the eye of the storm hit, it seems as if nothing has been left undamaged."Philippine presidential adviser Francis Tolentino said the dead included an infant and another child who were among four people killed in a landslide in Nueva Vizcaya, one of several provinces battered by the typhoon.The typhoon affected 250,000 people in Luzon, according to the government's natural disaster council. Mangkhut, a Thai word for the mangosteen fruit, is the 15th storm this year to batter the Philippines.After Hong Kong, Mangkhut will pass the Chinese gambling enclave of Macau, which has closed all of its 42 casinos for the first time and sandbagged businesses after flood warnings.The typhoon is due to hit the Chinese province of Guandong by Sunday afternoon, where nearly half a million people have been evacuated from seven cities.