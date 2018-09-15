A young man sitting on an 8-foot surfboard in Oahu on Saturday was attacked by a shark, which bit his elbow and wrist,Several surfers sprung into action, bringing the man, who is 23, to the shore and making a tourniquet from their surf leashes, reported KHON2.Hailstones said the area, Laie Beach Park, also known as Pounders Beach, where the man was attacked tends to be rather empty, but that luckily it was crowded on Saturday.Tiger sharks are seen in part of Hawaii"We safely got him to the beach and got through to one of these beach houses and called 911," he said. "We re-did the tourniquet when we got down there.""It looked like he was losing blood really quick and the tourniquet really helped."Witnesses told KHON2 that the victim was remarkably friendly after the ordeal, thanking those who had helped him. Paramedics took the man to the hospital, where he was in serious condition."He actually had a smile on [his face] getting into the ambulance and he was thanking everyone," Hailstones said. "He was a nice guy and I hope he recovers well."In June, Hawaii's director of the State Aquarium warned of multiple shark sightings in Oahu and Maui - not uncommon at a time of year when beaches attract more surfers and swimmers, reported KHON2.Among the species spotted in the area are hammerhead and tiger sharksClose up shot of hammerhead shark swimming on the ocean floor.Hammerheads are among the kind of sharks seen in Hawaii"If they are hanging around an area, it's usually an indication there is food there," said Andrew Rossiter, the State Aquarium director. "Perhaps something is dead beneath the water and the scent has attracted them there."