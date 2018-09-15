The flow of vehicular traffic on the Srinagar-Leh road was reported to be normal.
© Twitter/@TahirZamanShah2
Zojila Pass on the Srinagar-Leh road received mild snowfall on Saturday. This is the first snowfall of this season.

Reports said one inch of fresh snow had accumulated around the 11,575 ft high pass.

However, flow of vehicular traffic was normal.

The forecast for the area predicts cold and unstable weather on Saturday, with possibility of thunderstorms and heavy snowfall.