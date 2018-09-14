Earth Changes
New study confirms Iceland's monster volcano Katla is charging up for an eruption
Iceland Magazine
Thu, 13 Sep 2018 17:02 UTC
A group of Icelandic and British geologists have recently finished a research mission studying gas emissions from the volcano. The studies showed that Katla is emitting enormous quantities of CO2. The volcano releases at least 20 kilotons of C02 every day. Only two volcanoes worldwide are known to emit more CO2, Evgenia Ilyinskaya a volcanologist wit with the University of Leeds told the Icelandic National Broadcasting Service RÚV.
These enormous CO2 emissions confirm significant activity in the volcano, Evgenia told RÚV: "It is highly unlikely that these emissions could be produced by geothermal activity. There must also be a magma build up to release this quantity of gas."
She points out that more studies are needed to determine if the gas emissions from Katla are stable, or if they are increasing. "It is well known from other volcanoes, for example in Hawaii and Alaska, that CO2 emissions increase weeks or years ahead of eruptions. This is a clear sign we need to keep a close eye on Katla. She isn't just doing nothing, and these findings confirm that there is something going on."
The scientists also detected significant quantities of methane and hydrogen sulfite. These gases can be present in dangerously high quantities where the rivers Emstruá and Múlakvísl emerge from beneath the glacier. People should show extreme caution when exploring ice caves in Mýrdalsjökull.
Reader Comments
New study confirms Iceland's monster volcano Katla is charging up for an eruption
New study confirms Iceland's monster volcano Katla is charging up for an eruption
Quote of the Day
For in reason, all government without the consent of the governed is the very definition of slavery.
Recent Comments
Codis, explain what "fission fungus" is. Is that something that Barack Obama contracted in the Chicago bath houses back in the day with Rahm...
The book seems to be a nice recap of the actions of this country. The actions seem to have an almost religious fervor behind them. So the question...
I wouldn't say human induced maybe gov't induced. Seems things are getting a bit out of hand people seem to be getting crazier on all the alt news...
Clintons contaminate EVERYONE and EVERYTHING that gets near them..... They are the essence of evil.... Too bad they are still alive.
How dare he !!! Interesting, given the Dalai Lama's role as a political chess piece in the West's decades-long effort to smear China. As the...