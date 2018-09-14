So while this Wednesday was simply just a day of the week for most Canadians, for people in British Columbia and northern Alberta, it marked the death of autumn—before it technically began.
Despite Environment Canada issuing plenty of freezing rain and snow warnings for the next several days for B.C. and central and northern Alberta, it was still hard to fathom that fall was essentially cancelled. With some public statements warning of 10 and 15 centimetres of snowfall, it's fair to say that winter is here. As of Thursday, snowfall warnings are still in effect for Banff and Jasper National park areas in Alberta.
Some Canadians in western Canada took to social media to voice that they didn't ask for any snow. A decent amount of people in Grande Prairie, Alta. said how they weren't ready:
The snow is here 😄 On the way to Grande Prairie #yeg #alberta #snowishere
A post shared by From🇲🇦Based In Edmonton🇨🇦 (@ilhams_life) on
No I do not wanna build a snowman!!! #summerinalberta #albertacanada #snow
A post shared by Chrissie dunn (@chef_miss_chris) on
Leaves didn't even get a chance to fall! 😢🌨️
A post shared by Jeff Burke (@jburke_photography) on
Sitting at a tropical +13 in Saskatoon...— Justine Kelsie (@JustineKelsie) September 12, 2018
Meanwhile in Grande Prairie. 🙃 pic.twitter.com/e73LCTbQ1o
My dogs are loving the giant snow flakes . #yyc #abstorm pic.twitter.com/iMkOi5T0Vh— Dawn Keyhotay (@Pahfoh_) September 13, 2018
It doesn't feel like September today with all the snow that has fallen in the area! I think these mule deer are wondering what's going on too!!! #travelalberta #explorecanada #septembersnow #wildlifeplanet #grandeprairie
A post shared by Amos Wiebe (@famous_amos_photography) on
Happy summer from Fort McMurray! #abstorm #abwx #ymm pic.twitter.com/6p7NbtJhjZ— Tyler Tracksell (@WxMonkey) September 12, 2018