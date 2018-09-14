Slave Lake

Summer isn't even officially over, so most of us hope means that snow won't be turning up for a couple more months.

So while this Wednesday was simply just a day of the week for most Canadians, for people in British Columbia and northern Alberta, it marked the death of autumnbefore it technically began.

Despite Environment Canada issuing plenty of freezing rain and snow warnings for the next several days for B.C. and central and northern Alberta, it was still hard to fathom that fall was essentially cancelled. With some public statements warning of 10 and 15 centimetres of snowfall, it's fair to say that winter is here. As of Thursday, snowfall warnings are still in effect for Banff and Jasper National park areas in Alberta.


Some Canadians in western Canada took to social media to voice that they didn't ask for any snow. A decent amount of people in Grande Prairie, Alta. said how they weren't ready:







