before it technically began.

Sitting at a tropical +13 in Saskatoon...



Meanwhile in Grande Prairie. 🙃 pic.twitter.com/e73LCTbQ1o — Justine Kelsie (@JustineKelsie) September 12, 2018



Summer isn't even officially over, so most of us hope means that snow won't be turning up for a couple more months.So while this Wednesday was simply just a day of the week for most Canadians,Despite Environment Canada issuing plenty of freezing rain and snow warnings for the next several days for B.C. and central and northern Alberta,Some Canadians in western Canada took to social media to voice that they didn't ask for any snow. A decent amount of people in Grande Prairie, Alta. said how they weren't ready: