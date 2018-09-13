With John Casey's Relational Cycle on its 207 repeating pattern, the Earth is beginning to experience cooling that is now beginning to affect crop yields. In order not to spook a global population creative excuses are being pushed in the corporate controlled media for ever rising food prices far above normal inflation rates. Swine Flu in China, tariff spats, samonilla, govt animal feed price rises, anything to avoid the truth that the Grand Solar Minimum cooling cycle is here for decades.