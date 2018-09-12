Kerala floods india
© Associated Press
A truck carries people through floodwaters in Thrissur, Kerala.

The climate is shifting due to solar cycles -- NOT CO2. The effects on people, animals, and crops are becoming more pronounced by the day: Kerala, India is underwater after a 100-year flooding Monsoon, and a staggering 45,000 hectares of crops have been devastated. NSW, Aus Winter Wheat at 25% of last year's production. Start growing your own food today.


Sources