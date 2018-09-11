snowfalke
We might be reluctantly breaking out our rainboots and long pants here in the Lower Mainland, but elsewhere in B.C. they're already seeing snow.

On Tuesday, the coldest spot in the province according to Environment Canada is the Fort Nelson Airport, where temps today in the northeast corner of B.C. are in the 0C to -1C range, with light snow. Muncho Lake and Sikanni Chief also have light snow in Tuesday's weather forecast.



Our new sibling site, Prince George Matters, notes that Environment Canada has issued a snowfall advisory for the Pine Pass, warning driving conditions could deteriorate quickly today.

A cold front is expected to drop southward out of the Northwest Territories which will bring colder than seasonal temperatures to northeastern B.C.

Snowfall accumulations of approximately 10 centimetres are forecast across the B.C. South Peace and along Highway 97 between the Pine Pass and Chetwynd.

If your travels happen to take you up that way from the relatively balmy Vancouver in comparison, pack a parka and make sure those snow tires are are your car if you're driving.

Check out these "wintery webcams" catching the flurries:



With files from Prince George Matters