On Tuesday, the coldest spot in the province according to Environment Canada is the Fort Nelson Airport, where temps today in the northeast corner of B.C. are in the 0C to -1C range, with light snow. Muncho Lake and Sikanni Chief also have light snow in Tuesday's weather forecast.
As if it didn't already feel like summer was over... snow on Steamboat Hill #BCHwy97, about 80 km west of #FortNelson. It begins. pic.twitter.com/HawPwBWhK9— BC Transportation (@TranBC) September 11, 2018
Our new sibling site, Prince George Matters, notes that Environment Canada has issued a snowfall advisory for the Pine Pass, warning driving conditions could deteriorate quickly today.
A cold front is expected to drop southward out of the Northwest Territories which will bring colder than seasonal temperatures to northeastern B.C.
Snowfall accumulations of approximately 10 centimetres are forecast across the B.C. South Peace and along Highway 97 between the Pine Pass and Chetwynd.
If your travels happen to take you up that way from the relatively balmy Vancouver in comparison, pack a parka and make sure those snow tires are are your car if you're driving.
Check out these "wintery webcams" catching the flurries:
Winter is arriving in northern BC today. Some poor driving conditions out there already this morning - snow and fog, and more snow to come. #BCHwy97 #BCHwy29 #DriveBC— ECCC Weather British Columbia (@ECCCWeatherBC) September 11, 2018
Relevant warnings and statements:https://t.co/1QSQf2qfJ5https://t.co/Mf7Er3PeSV pic.twitter.com/RaJa5WZUP7
With files from Prince George Matters