© Screenshot from a video courtesy of the FSB



The Russian security service, the FSB, says it has arrested an Islamic State operative who was planning to murder one of the leaders of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DNR) on behalf of the Ukrainian authorities.The suspect said he was involved in a plot to assassinate a senior Ukrainian rebel commander living in Russia., the FSB stated.The man further claimed that "the national special services of Ukraine provide on its territory active support to fighters of the international terrorist organization Islamic State,," the FSB statement added.Magomedov is said to have visited Ukraine in early 2018, seeking assistance for an IS-affiliated group operating in southern Russia.After arriving in Russia, Magomedov retrieved items for use in the planned crime from a cache, including information and weapons with which to kill the target.Responding to the Russian accusations,Ukrainian news agency UNN reported.The DNR, an entity in eastern Ukraine that rebelled against Kiev after an armed coup resulted in a change of the country's central government, entered the media spotlight in late August, when its elected leader Aleksandr Zakharchenko was assassinated by an explosion.