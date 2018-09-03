, including Shahjahanpur, Amethi and Auraiya districts.The government had already deployed columns of National Disaster Relief Force, State Disaster Relief Force and Provincial Armed Constabulary in the flood relief and rescue operations in the worst-hit areas.These rivers were either flowing close to or above danger levels this morning.With the forecast of fresh downpour in the catchments and basins of rivers, the areas under their influence are likely to get flooded further.This week, the monsoon trough passing through UP apart from a few cyclonic formations, have resulted in heavy downpour, leading to floods and the subsequent damage.Recently, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had conducted aerial survey of flood- affected Lakhimpur Kheri and distributed relief material to victims in Barabanki district. He had also directed officials to expedite relief and rescue operations in the flood-ravaged areas.More than 15,000 people were shifted to relief camps and secure places. The state has distributed relief material worth over Rs 500 million among victims and 46 relief camps have been set up.