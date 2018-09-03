Skipping Supper Improves Metabolic Flexibility

"Eating only during a much smaller window of time than people are typically used to may help with weight loss. We found that eating between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. followed by an 18-hour daily fast kept appetite levels more even throughout the day, in comparison to eating between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., which is what the median American does."

Lowered hunger

Increased fat burning for several hours during the evening

Improved metabolic flexibility, allowing their bodies to more efficiently switch between the burning of carbohydrates and fats

Late-Night Eating Boosts Free Radical Damage

Eating Early Dinner Lowers Your Cancer Risk

"Compared with subjects sleeping immediately after supper, those sleeping two or more hours after supper had a 20 percent reduction in cancer risk for breast and prostate cancer combined ... A similar protection was observed in subjects having supper before 9 p.m. compared with supper after 10 p.m. ...



Adherence to diurnal eating patterns and specifically a long interval between last meal and sleep are associated with a lower cancer risk, stressing the importance of evaluating timing in studies on diet and cancer."

Why Continuous Feeding Is so Bad for Your Health

Cut Diabetes and Heart Disease Risk Just by Changing Timing of Your Meals

"Insulin resistance is currently a major health problem. This may be because of a marked decrease in daily physical activity during recent decades combined with constant food abundance. This lifestyle collides with our genome, which was most likely selected in the late Paleolithic era (50000 - 10000 B.C.) by criteria that favored survival in an environment characterized by fluctuations between periods of feast and famine.



The theory of thrifty genes states that these fluctuations are required for optimal metabolic function ... This experiment is the first in humans to show that intermittent fasting increases insulin-mediated glucose uptake rates, and the findings are compatible with the thrifty gene concept."

Intermittent Fasting Promotes General Health and Longevity

"Fasting causes hunger or stress. In response, the body releases more cholesterol, allowing it to utilize fat as a source of fuel, instead of glucose. This decreases the number of fat cells in the body ... This is important because the fewer fat cells a body has, the less likely it will experience insulin resistance, or diabetes."

For Optimal Results, Combine Fasting With a Ketogenic Diet

Why Cycle In and Out of Ketosis?

What You Eat, and When, Have a Significant Impact on Your Health